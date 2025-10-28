Teenager sentenced for offending in 2024 Harehills disorder

A teenager has been sentenced to more than two years in custody after admitting his role in disorder in Harehills in 2024.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Tiuga, of Seaforth Place, Leeds was sentenced to two years and two months in custody at a young offenders institution at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (October 27).

The 18-year-old admitted using or threatening unlawful violence during the evening of 18 July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was described in court as having demonstrated lawless behaviour and playing an instrumental part in the disorder.

Alex Tiuga. | WYP

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have made 85 arrests with 46 people charged so far, as part of the ongoing investigation into the summer 2024 offending which was described as disgraceful be senior officers.

The team also launched appeals over the summer to identify people officers want to speak with in connection with the offending, resulting in more suspects being identified.

Meanwhile, substantial work has also been carried out in Harehills with partners since last July to help communities recover from the disorder.

This has complemented the extensive programme of initiatives already underway through the Clear Hold Build programme, named CommUnity Harehills, which has brought sustained reductions in crime.