Footage of the chase was screened to Leeds Crown Court this week involving the red VW Passat with 18-year-old Syed Jahan behind the wheel.

Heading along Jack Lane in the Hunslet area of the city, officers noticed the Passat make an unusual turn so began its pursuit.

The car then pulled over for the police, but as soon as the officers stopped, it took off again at speed along Leathley Road.

Jahan's car was rammed by the police. (library pic)

He overtook cars on the wrong side of the road and reached speeds of 53mph in a 30mph zone.

Jahan, who had three passengers in the car, then entered the busy dual carriageway but was pushed into the barrier by the police car.

He got out and ran but was quickly apprehended, and during his police interview claimed he was a passenger and had only climbed out of the driver’s side because he was unable to open his door.

The court was told he has two previous convictions – for for driving without a licence and insurance.

He eventually admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no licence or insurance.

In a probation report Jahan said he bought the car from Facebook for £600 days prior and knew he should not have been driving.

Addressing the court, the probation officer said: “He was the police car and panicked.

"His passengers told him to stop and he carried on.”

The officer described him as a “bright young man” and was “remarkably frank” about his offending, but remains immature.

Appearing without representation, he told the judge: “I was all over the place, I did a wrong thing at the wrong time.

"It won’t happen again.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Haslam KC gave him a 24-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, 100 hours of unpaid work and an 18-month driving ban.

He said: “You have come extremely close to going through that door behind you and serving an immediate sentence of custody.

"Do not think this is amusing, it is not. You have very close to being locked up today.