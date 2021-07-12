It happened at around 12.20am on Penistone Road, Kirkburton.

The driver of a Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards Huddersfield when the vehicle collided with an 18-year-old crossing the road.

The boy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Penistone Road, Kirkburton (photo: Google).

The Vauxhall driver failed to stop at the scene and was found a short time later.

Two men in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a number of other offences believed to be related to the collision.

Both men remain in custody.

Road closures were in place, but the roads have since reopened.