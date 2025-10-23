Teenager jailed for stabbing boy through the lung in Leeds city centre

A teenager has been jailed after he and another ambushed a youngster and stabbed him multiple times during a gathering in the city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sana Saidilly, who has a history of carrying knives, attacked the boy on Assembly Street, near the Corn Exchange, where crowds of teens had gathered.

Another boy, aged 17 who cannot be named, also joined in with the bloody assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage of the incident from March 28 was played to Leeds Crown Court.

Saidilly, who was 17 at the time but is now 18, was seen to arrive by bicycle and talk with the victim, before slapping him to the face.

He then pulled out a knife and lunged at the boy as the other perpetrator joined in, also stabbing at the victim.

Saidilly (inset) stabbed the victim on Assembly Street. | WYP / Google Maps

The pair then left the scene in opposite directions. The victim was seen to collapse to the floor and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered three stab wounds - one to his chest, one to his upper arm and one to the abdomen.

His lung was punctured and caused it to collapse.

Both defendants were arrested and gave no-comment interviews to police.

They admitted Section 20 GBH, with Saidilly also admitting possession of a knife from a different incident.

Saidilly, of Burlington Road, Beeston, has 14 previous convictions for 30 offences, including knives and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old also has previous knife crimes against his name.

Mitigating for Saidilly, Lucy Brown said the attack in Leeds was not pre-planned and pointed to his age saying there were “hopefully some prospects of him tuning a corner”.

She added: “He realises he has to change his behaviour if he is to have a prospect of a better future.”

She said he had come the UK as a youngster and had lived on the south coast, but was forced to move because of his issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told the 17-year-old defendant that his case needed to be adjourned because there was another unrelated violence charge against him. He will be returned to court on November 5.

Sentencing Saidilly, Judge Stubbs told him: “You are no stranger to carrying knives and the all-too-common outcome occurred.

“He was outnumbered and defenceless. You produced a knife and stabbed him.”

He gave him 19 months’ detention in a young offender institute, plus 146 days for possession of a knife, which comes to a total of more than 25 months’ jail.