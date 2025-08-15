Teenager injured after crash involving stolen motorbike on the wrong side of the road

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 10:48 BST
A teenager is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash between a car and a stolen motorbike which was on the wrong side of the road.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Otley Road in Baildon, close to the junction with Acorn Park, shortly after 12.50pm on Wednesday (Aug 13).

The crash involved a Silver Kia Sportage and a stolen blue Honda motorcycle which were both heading in the direction of Guiseley.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses or footage following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Baildon which left a teenage pillion passenger with life-threatening injuries.

“A teenage boy was taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

“Two males have been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0863 of August 13. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

