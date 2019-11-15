Teenager to go on trial accused or raping woman in Leeds city centre

Jack Connolly pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (November 15)

The charges relate to an alleged sex attack just off Sovereign Street in the early hours of Saturday October 5 this year.

Connolly, 18, of Blenhiem Road, Cambridgeshire, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police crime scene after the incident on Sovereign Street in Leeds city centre

All three charges relate to the same complainant.

Connolly appeared in the dock of the court beside a security officer for the brief hearing.

He spoke to confirm his name and enter the not guilty pleas.

His trial will take place on March 30 next year.

No application for bail was made by Connolly's barrister Katherine Robinson and he was returned to custody

Detectives previously appealed for witnesses to the incident and were particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to a shirtless man between 2am and 3am in The Calls area on the night in question.

Anyone with any information can contact the police via 101, quoting log number 208 of October 5.