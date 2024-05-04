Teenager charged over attempted robbery in Leeds city centre
An appeal was put out by West Yorkshire Police on Thursday to trace the victim after witnesses saw the victim being targeted on Boar Lane, near to Wing Stop on Tuesday, April 23. Enquiries are ongoing into the offence which began at 2.30pm after suspects tried to steal a jacket from a male in Leeds Market. The victim ran and was seen to be chased by the males onto Boar Lane.
It is believed the suspects then had contact with a woman near to Wing Stop and may have taken property from her.
Anyone with further details can still contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime reference 13240218391.
Information can also be given online on the livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.