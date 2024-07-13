Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager caught carrying a knife and bags of cocaine outside Big Fellas nightclub in Pontefract has avoided jail, after his key worker told the court he was a “smashing lad”.

Alex Batty, 19, was seen to be acting suspiciously outside the Beastfair venue on April 20, claiming he had been assaulted and had drugs taken from him. He was arrested and they found the knife in one of two pairs of trousers he was wearing, along with several wraps of cocaine.

They then searched his home on Crummock Place, Knottingley, and found an extendable baton. Batty appeared at Leeds Crown Court where admitted possession of Class-A drugs, possession of a bladed article in public and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He has no previous convictions.

But a key worker who had been dealing with Batty, was present in court and was asked to give evidence. He said Batty was a “smashing lad with a heart of gold”. He also described him as being a “scared kid” who had been dabbling in cocaine which he knew was a “stupid mistake”. He added that Batty helped out at a local youth club.

Batty’s barrister Ed Youlton offered brief mitigation pointing to his young age and his lack of previous criminal convictions.

Judge Christopher Batty said he was considering sending him into prison until his key worker’s glowing reference, telling the court he was impressed.

Referring to his possession of the knife, Judge Batty said: “The problem is that if you lose your temper, you might use it, and it goes from an argument to a death.”

He gave him four months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He told him: “I really really hope I do not see you again. Make sure you get it [the unpaid work] done.”