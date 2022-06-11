Teenager arrested over stabbing in Leeds

A 16-year-old has been detained in connection with an incident in which a 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds.
The incident occured in the East End Park area of the city on Thursday, June 9.
He has been arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 assault and is currently in custody.
Increased stop and search powers remain in place in the area after senior officers at Leeds District authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons and to prevent serious violence.