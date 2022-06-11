Teenager arrested over stabbing in Leeds

A 16-year-old has been detained in connection with an incident in which a 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds.

The incident occured in the East End Park area of the city on Thursday, June 9.

He has been arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 assault and is currently in custody.

A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing in Leeds.