Teenager arrested over stabbing in Leeds

A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 10:25 am
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 10:27 am

A 16-year-old has been detained in connection with an incident in which a 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds.

The incident occured in the East End Park area of the city on Thursday, June 9.

He has been arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 assault and is currently in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing in Leeds.

Increased stop and search powers remain in place in the area after senior officers at Leeds District authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons and to prevent serious violence.

Read More

Read More
Detectives launch investigation after teenager shot in Leeds