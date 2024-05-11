Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been arrested following reports of a serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre.

Police are investigating following the report of a serious sexual offence on New Market Street in Leeds city centre last night (Friday, May 10).

A cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the historic Leeds Corn Exchange building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the historic Leeds Corn Exchange building. Picture: Tony Johnson

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the report and remains in police custody at this time.

“The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”