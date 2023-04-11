The police community support officers (PCSOs) had been on patrol in the Eccleshill and Undercliffe area of Bradford when their vehicle was targeted. West Yorkshire Police said the incident had happened in Bolton Road at 6.20pm on Sunday April 9.

The male PCSO suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand, while the female PCSO was left with neck and head injuries. Both victims needed hospital treatment but have since been discharged and are now said to be recovering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and was being held in police custody on Tuesday afternoon.

A brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car in Bolton Road, Bradford. Picture: Google

Superintendent Richard Padwell, of Bradford District Police, said: “Assaults on emergency workers are completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. These PCSOs were going about their daily duties, and they should not come under attack like this. This incident will be fully investigated by my officers. Both PCSOs are being fully supported by the force in what has clearly been a distressing time for them.”