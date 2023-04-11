News you can trust since 1890
Teenager arrested after brick thrown through unmarked police car window in Bradford leaves two people injured

A teenager has been arrested after two people were hospitalised when a brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

The police community support officers (PCSOs) had been on patrol in the Eccleshill and Undercliffe area of Bradford when their vehicle was targeted. West Yorkshire Police said the incident had happened in Bolton Road at 6.20pm on Sunday April 9.

The male PCSO suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand, while the female PCSO was left with neck and head injuries. Both victims needed hospital treatment but have since been discharged and are now said to be recovering.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and was being held in police custody on Tuesday afternoon.

A brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car in Bolton Road, Bradford. Picture: GoogleA brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car in Bolton Road, Bradford. Picture: Google
Superintendent Richard Padwell, of Bradford District Police, said: “Assaults on emergency workers are completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. These PCSOs were going about their daily duties, and they should not come under attack like this. This incident will be fully investigated by my officers. Both PCSOs are being fully supported by the force in what has clearly been a distressing time for them.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 or use the 101 Live Chat facility on the force’s website, quoting log 1279 of 9 April. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the reporting form on the independent charity’s website.