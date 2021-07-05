Police received reports of the noise and a group of males causing damage to a house in Nowell Parade, Harehills, at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Officers found damage had been caused to the door and garden of a house in the street.

Detectives found a single shell casing in the street, which was confirmed as being blank ammunition.

Nowell Parade, Harehills (photo: Google).

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after the incident following a tip-off from the local community.

He was released without charge today (Monday).

A police scene was put in place for forensic examinations and searches to take place, but has now been lifted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 6.31pm yesterday (4/7) police received a report of a loud bang and a group of males causing damage to a house in Nowell Parade, Harehills.

"Officers attended and found damage caused to the door and garden of an address.

"A single shell casing was found in the street, which was confirmed as being blank ammunition.

"A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and searches but has now been lifted.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210335588 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

"Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."