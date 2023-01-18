The woman needed immediate surgery to pin her jaw in place, and has been forced to undergo further surgery to align her face because of the vicious attack by Hayden Mallory.

She had only recently turned 18 and had enjoyed a night out in Leeds with friends on the night of April 23, 201. They were in a car on Lowfields Fields, near Elland Road Football Stadium, to meet up with another friend when they then saw Mallory, whom the victim had met before. He was heavily intoxicated, was “cocky and confident” and was shouting at passing members of the public.

He asked the driver for a lift but they refused and he began arguing with them. He then began pacing around the car and was shouting and swearing, before demanding one woman get out of the car.

Mallory appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was pleaded guilty to GBH for the attack on Lowfields Road.

She did because she feared she would be dragged out, and he got up to her face and told her: “Don’t think I won’t hit you because you’re a girl”.

Mallory, 25, then spat in her face and she pushed him away, before he punched her. She fell to her knees and he punched her twice more.

She attended Leeds General Infirmary where X-rays showed two fractures to her jaw.

In a victim impact statement she said she struggled to sleep due to the pain, and had to be fed with purified food through a syringe. As well as having to catch up on college work after months off, she said it left her with psychological issues, had feared going out into crowds and was left self conscious because of the damage to her face.

She had to wear braces on her teeth and is also now having to pay for private ongoing treatment.

Mallory, of Farndale Gardens in Swarcliffe, made no comments during his police interview. He later admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm without intent. He has one previous caution but no convictions.

Mitigating for Mallory at Sheffield Crown Court, Rukhshanda Hussain, said he took full responsibility for this actions and added: “He wishes to apologise through me and to offer compensation.”

She said he worked hard, had been an employee at Leeds General Infirmary but was now working for a telecoms company.

She called for the inevitable jail sentence to be suspended, and that there was “some degree of provocation” from those in the car.

The judge – Recorder James Baird – disagreed with any notion of provocation, but did agree that the sentence could be suspended.

He told Mallory: “She had just turned 18. You were paralytically drunk I find. When her friend refused to give you a lift you became aggressive.

"I do not find provocation, and you know through her victim personal statement of the effect this has had on her. But you are very sorry for what you did.”

