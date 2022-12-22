Teenage Wakefield paedophile who sold sick images says he 'can't open door for takeaways' due to street abuse

Dillan Waters was convicted in the summer of downloading and distributing indecent images of children, and complained that people assault him and threaten him.

The 18-year-old was spared custody and given a community order, but says he now can’t even answer the door for a takeaway delivery without people gathering outside his Manorfield Drive home in Horbury to hurl abuse at him.

The claims were made during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders register, and with his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

He had been placed on the register and given the SHPO for five years when he was sentenced in July at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for admitting six counts of downloading illegal images and one of distributing the images.

But within days of being sentenced, he was visited by police who found he had not registered a mobile phone with the police, or a Firestick for his TV, which put him in breach.

Mitigating, Zarreen Alam-Cheetham told the court that he was too afraid to leave his home so did not register the devices. She said: “He feel is unable to leave his house because of the threats after details of his offending were published. People wait for him outside his home. When he left his house he was attacked. He lives in constant anxiety.

"He can’t open the door to collect a takeaway because there are people waiting outside for him. He is just 18-years-old, which must be an important consideration for the court. He wants to get a job, he is willing to do anything to get by and support his grandmother. He is solely reliant on her.”

She said that Waters only distributed the images on Snapchat for money to help his grandmother, and there was no suggestion he was hiding the devices from police when they visited following his sentencing.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC decided to revoke the original order and give him a 24-month community order, with 180 hours of unpaid work and 45 rehabilitation days.

He warned him: “You were distributing these images which makes it much more serious. Because of what you were doing, society need to keep an eye on you. Everybody needs to know what you are doing.