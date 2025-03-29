Teenage shooter admits daylight gun attack on busy Leeds street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager accused of gunning down a man on a Leeds street during a busy summer afternoon has admitted pulling the trigger.

Mohammed Shakeel Malik appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he was due to stand trial on an attempted murder charge.

He has previously denied the offence relating to the shooting on Stainbeck Road, but this week admitted Section 18 GBH with intent as an alternative.

After a short discussion, the Crown accepted the plea to the lesser charge and the trial, which was expected to last around five days, was scrapped.

The scene on Stainbeck Road. (pic by National World) | National World

Malik, who turns 19 next week, was remanded back into custody and will now appear in court again on April 23 for sentencing.

GBH with intent carries a maximum life sentence with range of two to 16 years’ jail.

Police had been called out at 2.47pm on August 11 last year to reports that a man had been shot and was receiving treatment.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene, near to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue.

An extensive search of the scene was launched, as officers were spotted using specialist equipment near the Morrisons Daily supermarket on Stainbeck Road. | National World

The victim, a 27-year-old local man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. His injuries were not life threatening and he was later discharged.

Forensic examination and specialist searches remained in place for some time after the shooting and the road was closed off.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said at the time: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are working to identify those involved.

“The criminal use of firearms on our streets is always something we treat extremely seriously.”