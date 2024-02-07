Teenage Playstation burglar tried to flog games at Leeds Cash Generator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Robinson-Whinn stole a purse, bank cards, Christmas cards containing money and Playstation games when he sneaked into the properties in Armley during broad daylight in December last year.

He was handed more than 28 months in a young offender institute at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting the two burglaries.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said the 19-year-old first got into a home on Cedar Avenue on the afternoon of December 4 while a woman was present with her three children.

They had been upstairs when Whinn-Robinson gained entry through a window that had been left ajar downstairs. She later realised her purse had been stolen.

Whinn-Robinson was then caught on CCTV in nearby Bargain Booze a short time later using her bank card to buy £35 worth of goods. He was recognised in the footage by officers.

But before he was arrested, he gained entry into a home on School Mews via an unlocked door on December 9, again while the occupant and her son were upstairs. He took £700 worth of Playstation games along with the cards and money.

He then used a stolen bank card in Delikatesy in Armley to make purchases of nearly £37 and £41. Whinn-Robinson then tried to sell the games in Cash Generator but staff became suspicious when he could not provide proof of ownership, and confiscated the games.

Again, CCTV from the shop helped identify him, while his finger prints were also later found on one of the games. Whinn-Robinson, of Stanningley Road, Armley, has five previous convictions and was only released from detention in October last year.

Whinn-Robinson tried to sell Playstation games at Cash Generator that he stole during a house burglary, and used a bank card at Bargain Booze that he had taken in a previous break-in. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Mitigating, Charlotte Noddings said he had a difficult upbringing and had been taken into the care system. His father died in 2022 and said it had a "significant effect on him" and his life became "somewhat out of control".