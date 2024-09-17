Halifax Road, Bradford: Teen pedestrian left fighting for life after fail to stop crash in West Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police say a marked police car sighted a vehicle on the opposite carriageway believed to be travelling above the speed limit on Halifax Road in Bradford at 8.25pm last night.
As the patrol car turned around to the opposite carriageway, the suspect vehicle was now out of sight.
Officers then located a pedestrian on Halifax Road who had been hit by the suspect vehicle which had failed to stop at the scene.
A 17 year old male suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The road is currently closed whilst police investigations are carried out.
Enquiries are ongoing today to locate the driver of the vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage of the vehicle is asked to contact police via 101 or use the LiveChat facility at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1763 of 16 September
A voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made.