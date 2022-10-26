The incident occurred on Saturday, July 16 this year. The victim, a teenage girl, was travelling on the number 110 from Rocheford Close towards Leeds city centre, when a man sat next to her and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is thought to have stayed on the bus, before getting off at Leeds Bus Station.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information valuable to the investigation.

Detective Inspector Colin Wight of Leeds District Police said:

“This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and get in touch.

“I would also ask for the man pictured or anyone who recognises him to get in contact with officers, as he may have information to help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13220393997.