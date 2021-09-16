Teenage girl hit by car after getting off bus in Leeds

At 3.49pm on Wednesday (Sept 15), police were called to a crash involving a 14-year-old female pedestrian and a white Suzuki Celerio on Bradford Road, Guiseley.

The crash took place near to the junction with Tranfield Avenue.

The girl, who had got off a bus shortly before the incident, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Her injuries were subsequently found not to be life threatening, police said.

The driver stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.