Leeds Crown Court heard officers were dispatched to Westfield Lane, Kippax, on June 6, 2020.

Officers stopped Josef Hall and Ben Hall as one of them matched the description of the man they were looking for.

Ian Cook, prosecuting, said Josef ran off but was caught after a chase. Ben remained at the scene and was detained.

Both defendants were then searched.

The officers found a Kinder Egg down Josef's trouser leg which contained MDMA worth £360.

He was also in possession of two mobile phones and a cannabis grinder.

The mobile phones were analysed and found to contain text messages linking him to dealing drugs at street level.

He was also found in possession of a small amount of cocaine when he was taken into custody and searched.

Ben was found in possession of cannabis worth £200 when he was searched.

Josef made no comment when interviewed.

He was arrested again on February 11 this year after he failed to stop for police officers in Leeds as he was riding a moped.

The 19-year-old then ran from the moped but was caught and found in possession of cannabis and cocaine.

Josef, of Foundry Mill Terrace, Seacroft , pleaded guilty to possessing MDMA with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine.

He has previous convictions for criminal damage and possessing a class B drug.

Tom Jackson, mitigating for Josef, said his client pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Jackson said his client became involved in dealing to pay off a drug debt.

The barrister said the teenager still owed dealers £3,000.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC sentenced Josef to 12 months in a young offender institution, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and made the subject of a curfew for six months.

The judge said: "Dealing Class A drugs is a serious matter.

"You played your part in it.

"Your part lines the pockets of those who live luxury lifestyles and drive fast cars with blacked-out windows while you end up suffering in the way that you are."

Ben, 22, of Nowell View, Harehills, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.