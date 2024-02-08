Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police pulled over a car in Pontefract on November 30 last year, in which James Maloney was sat in the passenger seat with three others in the car.

When they told the occupants they would conduct a search, 19-year-old Maloney tried to run but was quickly apprehended. He was found to be holding three packs of cocaine weighing over 50 grammes, worth around £5,000, and also had £1,298 in cash, prosecutor Jemima Stephenson told Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also found scales while a Nokia mobile phone was left on the passenger seat where Maloney was sat. Analysis found messages related to drug dealing.

Maloney, of Cottingley Springs, Gildersome, gave a no-comment interview to police, but later admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Despite his young age, he has five previous convictions for 13 offences, but no drug-related offences. He was given six months in youth detention in March last year for possession of a bladed article.

James Maloney was found to be holding £5,000 worth of cocaine when police pulled over a car he was in. (pics by WYP / National World)

Mitigating, Caroline Abraham said: "He was 18 at the time [of his latest offending] and he understands it will be an immediate custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has a poor record for someone of his age but it's a record largely of dishonesty and bladed articles in his youth. He has no like offences on his record against him.

"He has expressed some insight, that he struggled when he was released from custody to establish any regular work, and it's accompanied by his recent misuse of cocaine." She said that he was also possibly suffering from ADHD.