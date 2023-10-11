Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Teenage boy in Leeds charged with assault following incident on Briggate in early hours of the morning

A teenager has been charged with assault after an incident on a city centre street in the early hours of the morning.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were spotted in Briggate, Leeds, on October 11 dealing with the incident, which led to the arrest of the 16-year-old boy.

He was also charged with theft and possession of Class A drugs and has been bailed to appear before Leeds magistrates at a later date.