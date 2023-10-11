Teenage boy in Leeds charged with assault following incident on Briggate in early hours of the morning
A teenager has been charged with assault after an incident on a city centre street in the early hours of the morning.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were spotted in Briggate, Leeds, on October 11 dealing with the incident, which led to the arrest of the 16-year-old boy.
He was also charged with theft and possession of Class A drugs and has been bailed to appear before Leeds magistrates at a later date.