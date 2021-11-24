Teenage boy glassed at private party in Chapel Allerton restaurant The Woods

The 17-year-old was attended an event on the top-floor balcony of The Woods, in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, at 10.55pm on October 23.

He was attacked and a glass was smashed into his face.

He was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognises either of the men in the images to contact DC 3539 Whitaker at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210544497 or online.