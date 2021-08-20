Teenage boy arrested after man stabbed near Morrisons store in Selby Road
A teenage boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed near to a Morrisons store in Leeds.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 1:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 20th August 2021, 1:16 pm
Police were called to the Morrisons Daily convenience store in Selby Road at 7.24pm on Thursday, August 19.
An 18-year-old man who had been stabbed.
He received injuries to his arm and leg.
The injuries required hospital treatment but were not life threatening.
A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.
He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District CID.