Teenage boy arrested after man stabbed near Morrisons store in Selby Road

Police were called to the Morrisons Daily convenience store in Selby Road at 7.24pm on Thursday, August 19.

An 18-year-old man who had been stabbed.

He received injuries to his arm and leg.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in Selby Road.

The injuries required hospital treatment but were not life threatening.

A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.