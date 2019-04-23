Teenage armed robber threatened Normanton store worker with a metal bar

A teenage thief threatened at worker with a metal bar during an attempted robbery at a shop in Normanton.

The incident happened at Dalefield Stores on Dalefield Avenue.

The male suspect entered the shop on Thursday, April 18 at around 8.45pm and threatened the cashier with the metal baton.

The staff inside the shop refused his demands and he then fled the scene emptyhanded.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 17-18-years-old, medium build, 6ft, blue eyes and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a black face covering, black hooded top with stripes across the front, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

He was also described as having a distinctive walk - and appears to lean from left to right when he walked.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190201915 or information can be given to our LiveChat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.