Teen weed smoker stunk out train carriage then fled Leeds transport police

A teenage weed smoker stunk out a train carriage then tried to flee at Leeds Railway Station when British Transport Police were called.
By Nick Frame
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

Chay Carruthers was the only passenger in the carriage on the service from Hull when staff noticed the pungent, sweet smell of the drug and quietly contacted the rail authorities.

When the train pulled in at Leeds at around 11pm, officers boarded and asked the then 17-year-old to get off the train.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Heather Gilmore said Carruthers was unsteady on his feet. He told them he had smoked a joint before getting in the train.

Carruthers was pulled off the train at Leeds because of the smell of cannabis.Carruthers was pulled off the train at Leeds because of the smell of cannabis.
They escorted him out of the station to the BTP office but he took off running towards the city centre.

He was quickly detained and searched. They found a block of cannabis weighing 41 grammes on him and 10 small bags of ketamine.

They also seized a quantity of cash and two mobile phones. They later searched his home and found weighing scales.

Carruthers, of Marion Street, Brighouse, was initially charged with two offences of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply, but this was later downgraded to simple possession, which was accepted by the Crown.

Mitigating, Conor Quinn said that Carruthers, who is now 20, has no previous relevant convictions, but has one for possessing a bladed article when he was a youth.

He said that the drugs incident, which happened in January 2021, was more than two-and-a-half years ago. He said Carruthers was adamant it was personal use, but was now drug free thanks to help from his friends and family.

The judge, Recorder Ashley Serr, fined him £495.