A teenage thief who said he was “sick of attending” probation meetings has been locked up.

Marco Simpson was previously accused by a judge of “pulling the wool” after getting out of community service.

But the 19-year-old’s chances finally ran out when he was brought back to Leeds Crown Court and jailed.

The court was told that after being excused from community service, Simpson continued to attend probation appointments but was leaving early and refusing to engage.

Simpson was caught stealing a motorbike and ran from police, but claimed he was too sick to work. He has now been jailed. | National World

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC, who has heavily criticised Simpson in the past, told him: “I’m really sorry it’s come to this, but eventually if you do not take the chances, you have to draw a line.

“You are fed up, but it means there is no chance you will comply with a community penalty.

“I’m afraid you gave forced my hand, you have made me lock you up today.”

He locked him for two months in a young offender institute.

Simpson’s barrister, Matthew Stewart, said that despite his poor compliance, Simpson had not offended since.

He said he found it “difficult to communicate” with his probation officer but conceded it was no excuse.

Simpson, of Park Holme, Harehills Avenue, was originally charged with aggravated vehicle taking and going equipped for theft.

It related to a Suzuki bike being stolen from Selby on November 15 last year.

Simpson had been caught cutting through a lock of the motorbike with an angle grinder, then scaling the eight-foot fence to flee officers closing in on him.

Judge Stubbs gave him a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days with probation for that matter.

He was soon back before Judge Stubbs for failing to adhere to the terms of his sentence, but handed over a sick note, telling the judge he had asthma and was too ill to complete unpaid work.

Judge Stubbs accused him of “pulling the wool” over the court’s eyes, asking him why he could run from police but not complete work.

He reluctantly accepted the note, but during Simpson’s last court appearance in April told him: “All of your chances will have run out. I have tried to give you a chance. This is the last one.”