The 16-year-old male was discovered on Lennox Road, which is situated behind the Vue Cinema at Cardigan Fields in Kirkstall, last night (Thursday). He was taken to hospital for treatment to the broken bone and swelling to his face.

Another victim, a 15-year-old male, had also been assaulted but the suspects had left the scene when police arrived.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 5.47pm yesterday, police received a report of male being assaulted by three males in Lennox Road, Kirkstall.

"The suspects had left the scene when officers attended and the victim, a 16-year-old male, was found nearby.

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to a suspected broken ankle and swelling to his face.

"A 15-year-old male had also been assaulted during the incident but received no injuries.