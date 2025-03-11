Leeds teen predator who raped 11-year-old girl told prison is 'inevitable'
Jordan Furness-Dinsdale has admitted 12 charges against two victims dating back to 2015. The first girl was aged between 11 and 14 during the abuse, with the second aged between the age of either nine or 10 to the age of 12.
Dinsdale, who is now 22, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was due to be sentenced.
He admitted two counts of rape of a girl under 13, two of attempted rape of a girl under 13, four counts of assault on a girl under 13, three of causing or inciting a girl under 13 into sexual activity and one of assault by penetration.
The girls he targeted cannot be named to protect their identities.
However, prosecutor Philip Standfast said Furness-Dinsdale had tried to force himself onto the first girl several times. He had then forced her to masturbate him and he would kiss her.
The court heard the abuse stopped when she went to high school and later confessed to a friend what had happened. She said she was embarrassed and scared and had blamed herself.
The second victim said her abuse began when she was nine or 10 and she too was forced to masturbate Furness-Dinsdale.
He was arrested in August 2021 but refused to answer police questions during his interview.
A victim impact statement read out to the court said one of his victims continued to suffer with insomnia and nightmares. She had “self harmed for years” and had issues with alcohol and drugs.
She said: “I’m angry about what happened to me. I want to move on with my life but it feels like it keeps affecting me over and over again. He ruined my life when I was younger and still continues to ruin my life.”
Furness-Dinsdale, of Broadlea Avenue, Bramley, has no previous convictions.
Mitigating, Matthew Harding said the defendant was himself only aged between 12 and 14 at the time and due to his aged had “limited insight” into the impact it was having on his victims.
However, Mr Harding said that “immediate custody is inevitable”
Judge Kate Rayfield said she needed to read the full reports into his behaviour before passing sentence, so adjourned the case until March 27. He was bailed until then.
She acknowledged that due to his age at the time, the sentence he receives will be “significantly lenient” compared to if he had been an adult at the time.