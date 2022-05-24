Teen locked up after viciously assaulting woman on train to Leeds

Lewis Ellis, who was 17 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to domestic assault, criminal damage and witness intimidation and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to two years in a Young Offender Institution.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 after the court hearing on Tuesday, May 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old has been locked up for a vicious assault on a 19-year-old woman on board a train.

The court heard how Ellis from Westtown in Dewsbury was sitting next to the victim who he knew, on a train to Leeds when he punched her in the head three times, slapped her repeatedly and kneed her in the top of her thigh. The assault occured on Sunday, July 11, of last year.

He then bit her hand before taking her phone which also contained her bank card and provisional license.

Following his arrest Ellis repeatedly harassed his victim sending incessant and threatening text messages in an attempt to make her drop charges against him.

Det Sgt Roy Durant, of British Transport Police, said: "This was a nasty and unprovoked attack on a young woman who was left shaken and terrified.