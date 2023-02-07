Teen dealer caught in Leeds' Pryzm nightclub offered ‘California Haze’ and ‘Snow Flake’ for sale

Bradley Rowley was found in possession of two MDMA tablets and bags of cocaine when staff in the Woodhouse Street venue saw him acting suspiciously in the early hours of August 8 last year.

After he tried to run from the building he was stopped by door staff and detained. Police then attended his house on Elmfield Parade in Morley where he lives with his parents, who were left “shocked” as officers searched his bedroom, prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court.

They found more cannabis, weighing scales and messages on his phone offering ‘California Haze’ (cannabis) and Snow Flake (cocaine) for sale. In total, the value of the drugs recovered included £220 worth of cocaine and £170 worth of cannabis.

Bradley Rowley was spotted dealing in Pryzm in Leeds.

The 19-year-old admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of MDMA. He had no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond pointed that Rowley was only 18 at the time, had left school with GCSEs and signed up for a course at Leeds College of Building. He said: “He started mixing with others and taking drugs, so in order to fit in he soon became a regular drug user. He did not have the finances so it was suggested to him to fund his own habit would be to sell drugs to others.”

He said his parents have been supporting him, and had been giving him regular drug tests. He had also obtained full-time work as a landscape gardener.

The judge, the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, jailed him for 28 months. He said: “This was not selling once in a club, you were dealing drugs directly to users. You are only 19 and still a young man, and were of good previous character.