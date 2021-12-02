Taxi driver brothers jailed after £280,000 cash found during stop on M62

Irfan Zaffar, 40, and Saud Zaffar, 34, were stopped on the M62 near Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire, at around 7pm on February 18, 2019.

A black holdall containing £149,945 was found in the boot of Irfan Zaffar’s VW Polo.

A total of £138,475 was found in a sealed package in the boot of his brother’s Skoda. T

Two brothers who were caught with more than £280,000 cash in the back of their vehicles have been jailed after a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation. From left to right: Saud Zaffar and Ifran Zaffar.

The total amount seized was £288,420.

The brothers, both from Eastbourne Avenue, Birmingham, both pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property at Manchester Crown Court on 8 June, 2021.

The men were both sentenced to 22 months in jail at Manchester Crown Court on December 2.

An HMRC spokesperson said: ‘HMRC will not hesitate to pursue those suspected of playing their part in serious organised crime, which costs Britain tens of billions of pounds every year.

Cash found in the cars. Photo: HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)

‘We encourage anyone with information about tax fraud to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”