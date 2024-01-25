Tarnside Drive Seacroft: Two people arrested after police seize £16k worth of drugs in Leeds raid
Police have seized more than £16,000 worth of drugs after raiding a house in Leeds.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers carried out a search of the property in Seacroft on Monday (January 22), executing a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Class B drugs, ketamine and cannabis, worth more than £16,000 were found at the house in Tarnside Drive, as well a small quantity of a Class A drug and nearly £6,000 in cash.
Two people were arrested. One has been charged with possession of a Class A drug, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.
The second suspect was charged and released on bail for two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.
The operation was carried out by the Leeds East neighbourhood policing team (NPT) and Leeds District Neighbourhood Impact Team.
In a statement, the Leeds East NPT said: "Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Teams officers and the Leeds District Neighbourhood Impact Team continue to proactively deploy across the ward, to disrupt serious and organised criminality in line with the Killingbeck and Seacroft local priority.
"A variety of actions and engagements are planned throughout the week, in line with Neighbourhood Policing week of action across the Leeds East Neighbourhood ward areas.
"If you do have any information or concerns about organised criminal activity, please contact West Yorkshire Police. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."