Rosie, a five-year-old lurcher, was barely responsive when she was discovered hidden in a hedgerow at Spen Common Lane near Tadcaster on Christmas morning by a woman who was out walking her own dog.

She was hidden from view but was sniffed out by the walker’s pet dog Tammy. The woman was able to carry her home before reporting the matter to the RSPCA.

Rosie was then rushed for urgent veterinary treatment by the charity’s animal rescue officer James Dack and given 24-hour care.

She was emaciated, had a serious leg infection and had a number of puncture wounds over her body with purple antibiotic spray on her body where crude attempts had been made to treat the wounds.

Speaking about the "shocking incident", James said: “We’re not sure how long she’d been lying there - possibly overnight - and as well as all her injuries it was extremely cold.

“She had clearly been dumped and left to die. There had been an attempt to treat her wounds with an antiseptic spray, but whoever callously abandoned her has probably thought, ‘she’s injured, she’s on her way out, I’ll just leave her’."

Rosie battled her injuries and was nursed back to health by staff at the York, Harrogate and district branch of the RSPCA who feared that her infected leg may have to be amputated. where she is now ready to find her new home.

Ruth McCabe, animal centre manager at the branch, said: “It was touch and go but this brave little girl fought hard and came out the other side. We do not know any of her past but she has been left quite traumatised by what she has gone through, Rosie is slowly coming out of her shell and learning to trust again.

“She had been sprayed with pink and purple antibacterial spray by whoever dumped her in the ditch that night and this is still growing out of her but she is looking in great health now."

Ms McCabe said that Rosie is "looking in great health now" and is ready to find her new home but that her adopters will need to be "patient with her and help her overcome her insecurities". She said: "Once she knows you she is the sweetest most adorable dog you could wish for."

Anyone interested in giving Rosie a home can find out more on the RSPCA website.

The RSPCA is continuing to investigate who is responsible and anyone with information is urged to contact the appeals line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.

The incident comes at a time when the animal welfare charity is reporting that incidents involving abandoned animals have soared to a shocking three-year high.