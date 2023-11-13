Swinnow Lane Leeds: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Bramley as police look for suspects
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Leeds on Sunday.
Detectives are appealing for information after a man suffered serious leg injuries in an assault in Bramley last night (Sunday, November 12).
Police were called to Swinnow Lane at 6pm to reports that paramedics were treating a man with multiple stab wounds on the legs. The man was taken to hospital where his injuries were treated as serious but not life-threatening.
Initial enquiries suggest that a number of suspects were seen getting out of a vehicle to attack the victim.
One man, aged 26, was arrested in the early hours of Monday (November 13) in relation to the incident and currently remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “A man has suffered serious injuries in this assault, and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.
“I would urge anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has information about those involved to please make contact.”
Anyone with information can pass details to Leeds District CID via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230628697. Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.