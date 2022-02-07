Firefighters were called out to the house on Templar Lane at 5.42pm on February 6.

Initial reports suggested that someone was still inside the property.

Crews from Killingbeck Fire Station and Leeds Fire Station attended and carried out a thorough search.

A bungalow in Swarcliffe was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on Sunday evening.

The house was found to be empty and no people were inside.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) confirmed that the house was "100 per cent" on fire.

Fire crews used four jets and one hose role to extinguish the fire.

A WYFRS spokesman said: "Fire involving a bungalow that was 100 per cent involved in fire.

"Incident was made persons reported on arrival as it was thought that persons may still be inside.

"Crews used 4 jets and 1 hose reel to extinguish fire.

"After a thorough search had been carried out it was identified that this was an empty property and no persons were involved."

The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted West Yorkshire Police for further information.