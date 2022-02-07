Swarcliffe bungalow fire being investigated as police suspect arson attack

A bungalow in Templar Lane was heavily damaged after a fire broke out at 5.45ppm on Sunday, February 6.

Initial reports suggested that someone was still inside the property, however, firefighters carried out a search and found the house to be empty.

The fire service confirmed that the building was "100 per cent" on fire.

Police are investigating a suspected arson after a bungalow was on fire in Swarcliffe.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers now suspect the fire was started deliberately.

A spokesman said: "It is suspected that the fire was started deliberately, and the incident is now being treated as arson.

"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area in the time leading up to the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220068546 or online."

Crews from Killingbeck Fire Station and Leeds Fire Station attended the scene of the fire.

They used four jets and one hose role to extinguish the fire.

A WYFRS spokesman said: "Fire involving a bungalow that was 100 per cent involved in fire.

"Incident was made persons reported on arrival as it was thought that persons may still be inside.

"Crews used 4 jets and 1 hose reel to extinguish fire.

"After a thorough search had been carried out it was identified that this was an empty property and no persons were involved."

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.