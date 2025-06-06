Sutherland Mount Harehills: Man stabbed in chest during street brawl in Leeds - police arrest six
The incident, on Sutherland Mount in Harehills, was reported shortly before 7.30pm last night (June 5).
When officers arrived, those involved had left the scene in vehicles. The force was later told that a 28-year-old man linked to the incident was in a serious condition in St James’ Hospital after suffering a stab wound to the chest.
He has undergone emergency surgery and remains in a critical but stable condition.
Five men, aged 18, 22, 29, 43 and 45, as well as a 45-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident and remain in custody.
A scene remains in place in Sutherland Mount and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Wimbles said: “The victim has been stabbed and very seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital. Detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify further suspects.
“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone with relevant phone, doorbell or dashcam footage.
“We recognise that a violent incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are liaising with our neighbourhood policing team colleagues who are working to reassure people in the area.”
Those with information have been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13250316596.