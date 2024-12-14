M606, Bradford: Suspected stolen Johnny Cree whisky recovered from lorry after police pursuit
Working on Operation Limit, the national drink and drug drive campaign, officers deployed a stinger at 7.50am today (December 14) in order to bring a suspicious lorry to a safe stop on the M606 at Bradford.
The lorry had earlier failed to stop for officers leading to a brief pursuit on the northbound M606.
Searching the lorry, suspected to be cloned and with no supporting documents, officers found and recovered an estimated £70,000 of Johnny Cree whisky, believed to be stolen.
Two males were arrested from the vehicle and have been taken into custody.
The northbound M606 was briefly closed as a safety procedure while officers dealt with the incident, but has since reopened.
West Yorkshire Police say they regularly carry out pro-active commercial vehicle operations to combat this and other offending on our roads, denying their use to criminals and making them safer for all. .