Suspected Leeds drugs smuggler 'linked to £17m shipment' could face trial next year

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST
A Leeds man accused of trying to import £17 million worth of cannabis from the USA could face trial next year.

James Montgomery appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from prison, where he is being held on remand.

The 44-year-old was due to enter pleas for two offences - conspiracy to supply Class B drug and knowingly being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition in respect of goods.

It involved the illegal importation of almost a quarter-of-a-tonne of cannabis from across the Atlantic.

A Leeds man has appeared in court charged with looking to smuggle £17 million of cannabis into the UK from America. (pics by National World)placeholder image
A Leeds man has appeared in court charged with looking to smuggle £17 million of cannabis into the UK from America. (pics by National World) | National World

However, it was heard that Montgomery needed more time to speak with his barrister and a new plea hearing was arranged for January 16 next year.

A provisional trial date was set for April 29, should he plead not-guilty. He was remanded back into custody.

Montgomery, of Pinfold Lane, Methley, was arrested in the Allerton Bywater area on November 4.

He is accused to trying to import the cannabis weighing 213kg from America.

He was arrested as part of an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Yorkshire Police.

