Suspect caught and arrested on suspicion of burglary of seven businesses across Leeds
A suspect has been caught and arrested on suspicion of burglary of seven businesses across Leeds.
Leeds District Crime Team and Morley Neighbourhood Policing Team dealt with a male suspect in the early hours from the Beeston area.
He was arrested and charged with seven business burglaries from Morley, Headingley and Roundhay and was also dealt with for several drugs offences, police confirmed.
The suspect appeared in court on Saturday and police "are awaiting the result."
