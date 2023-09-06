Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Sun Lane: Police investigate after two men arrested following serious assault on Wakefield street

A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following reports of a serious assault in Wakefield.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Sun Lane in Wakefield shortly after 6PM on Monday (September 4) following reports of a serious assault.

A male was taken to hospital with serious head injuries that were not considered life threatening. He remains in hospital as of Wednesday (September 6).

Police were called to reports of a serious assault on Sun Lane in Wakefield on Monday. Picture by GooglePolice were called to reports of a serious assault on Sun Lane in Wakefield on Monday. Picture by Google
Police were called to reports of a serious assault on Sun Lane in Wakefield on Monday. Picture by Google

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact the police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1503 of 4/9.  

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.   

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceWakefieldPolice