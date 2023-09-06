A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following reports of a serious assault in Wakefield.

Police were called to Sun Lane in Wakefield shortly after 6PM on Monday (September 4) following reports of a serious assault.

A male was taken to hospital with serious head injuries that were not considered life threatening. He remains in hospital as of Wednesday (September 6).

Police were called to reports of a serious assault on Sun Lane in Wakefield on Monday. Picture by Google

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact the police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1503 of 4/9.