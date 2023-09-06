Sun Lane: Police investigate after two men arrested following serious assault on Wakefield street
A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following reports of a serious assault in Wakefield.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Sun Lane in Wakefield shortly after 6PM on Monday (September 4) following reports of a serious assault.
A male was taken to hospital with serious head injuries that were not considered life threatening. He remains in hospital as of Wednesday (September 6).
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
West Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact the police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1503 of 4/9.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.