Substances found at Leeds man's home 'potentially used to make explosives'
The defendant, who is in custody, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where was has admitted possession of cannabis and importing a regulated substance without a licence - namely oxalic acid.
The 38-year-old was due to be sentenced but the case was adjourned after it was heard police are continuing to investigate other unexplained substances found, and whether they could potentially be used in the making of explosives, or for making illegal drugs.
The court heard that the defendant, who is from the Bramley area, was arrested in July.
An investigating officer gave evidence during the brief hearing and said it could “take months” before the results are returned.
The judge, Recorder Tamyn Turner, told the officer that the results would be required as soon as possible and adjourned the case for a month, giving the Crown Prosecution Service chance to determine if further charges are to be brought against the defendant.