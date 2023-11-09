'Stupid' dealer's refusal to attend police station ended with his Leeds village home being raided
Lewis Simpson was told by a Leeds Crown Court judge that had he just attended the station after he was caught with a minimal amount of the drug in the street, he would have likely got away with a warning.
But instead, officers went to his home in Allerton Bywater and arrested him, and uncovered thousands of pounds worth of the drug, and thousands of pounds in cash.
Judge Ray Singh told him this week: “It was the height of stupidity. You’re not as clever as you think you are. You frustrated the police’s inquiries, and because of that they had to come to your address, and found a third-of-a-kilo. In future, if you try this, these are serious charges and you will find yourself in difficulties.”
Prosecutor Emma Hughes said 20-year-old Simpson was seen by patrolling police on Westfield Grove, Allerton Bywater, acting suspiciously on the evening of June 8 last year. Miss Hughes said police saw an obvious drug deal between Simpson and a male on a bicycle, with cash and drugs being exchanged.
Simpson was stopped and found to have £50 on him, and a small amount of cannabis. The cyclist was stopped and he handed over the drugs he had just bought.
Simpson was told he must attend the police station, but twice failed to show. They then went to his home on Highfield Green to arrest him.
Officers found 308 grammes of cannabis worth £2,400, and £2,635 in cash, along with a scales and a mobile phone. He refused to hand over the phone’s PIN.
Simpson admitted the supply of cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cannabis. No mitigation was offered after Judge Singh said he would not jail him immediately.
However, he told him: “I have grave concerns that the police have not got to the bottom of your dealing, but they will be keeping an eye on you.”
He gave him six months’ jail, suspended for two years, and 240 hours of unpaid work. Proceeds of Crime Act investigations will also follow which could result in further cash or goods being seized from Simpson.