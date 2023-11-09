A “stupid” drug dealer who refused to attend the police station for a voluntary interview had his home raided, where officers found a third-of-a-kilogramme of cannabis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Simpson was told by a Leeds Crown Court judge that had he just attended the station after he was caught with a minimal amount of the drug in the street, he would have likely got away with a warning.

But instead, officers went to his home in Allerton Bywater and arrested him, and uncovered thousands of pounds worth of the drug, and thousands of pounds in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Ray Singh told him this week: “It was the height of stupidity. You’re not as clever as you think you are. You frustrated the police’s inquiries, and because of that they had to come to your address, and found a third-of-a-kilo. In future, if you try this, these are serious charges and you will find yourself in difficulties.”

Simpson was stopped on Westfield Grove, and when he refused to attend the police station, they came to his home and found cannabis worth £2,400. (pics by National World / Google Maps)

Prosecutor Emma Hughes said 20-year-old Simpson was seen by patrolling police on Westfield Grove, Allerton Bywater, acting suspiciously on the evening of June 8 last year. Miss Hughes said police saw an obvious drug deal between Simpson and a male on a bicycle, with cash and drugs being exchanged.

Simpson was stopped and found to have £50 on him, and a small amount of cannabis. The cyclist was stopped and he handed over the drugs he had just bought.

Simpson was told he must attend the police station, but twice failed to show. They then went to his home on Highfield Green to arrest him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers found 308 grammes of cannabis worth £2,400, and £2,635 in cash, along with a scales and a mobile phone. He refused to hand over the phone’s PIN.

Simpson admitted the supply of cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cannabis. No mitigation was offered after Judge Singh said he would not jail him immediately.

However, he told him: “I have grave concerns that the police have not got to the bottom of your dealing, but they will be keeping an eye on you.”