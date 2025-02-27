Student-halls burglar freed on community order despite brazen Leeds break-in

A burglar who brazenly ignored CCTV at a student hall in Leeds and broke in has been freed from custody.

Kyle Sweeting was with an accomplice when he forced his way into the Sycamore House digs on Woodhouse Square and eventually ransacked a postal delivery room where parcels had been delivered for students living there.

But the 27-year-old, who has been held on remand since November, was given a community order despite having more than 50 convictions to his name including thefts and previous burglaries.

Sweeting broke into Sycamore House and got away with various parcels that had been sent to students. | Google Maps / National World

Leeds Crown Court heard that Sweeting and a second defendant, who is being dealt with separately, forced their way into the student building on October 30 last year.

Using implements, they forced their way into several rooms until they eventually got into a parcel store room. The court heard that a figure on the items stolen has not been ascertained.

Judge Christopher Batty described it as being a “determined burglary” and that they had “not been deterred by CCTV”.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Batty said he would not keep him locked up.

Instead, he gave him a six-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days. He told homeless Sweeting: “I would lock you up, but you have been locked up.”