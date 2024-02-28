Streethouse station: Man arrested by police after vehicle left abandoned on Wakefield train crossing
and live on Freeview channel 276
The vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks near Streethouse station following a police pursuit.
Shortly before 10.20am this morning (Wednesday, February 28) the driver of the vehicle was reported to have failed to stop for police on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and a pursuit was authorised.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver stopped the vehicle on the train tracks near the Whinney Lane level crossing a short time later.
"A 31-year-old man was arrested nearby and is currently in custody."
The vehicle was removed from the train tracks by 10.55am and Network Rail was informed.