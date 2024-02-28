Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks near Streethouse station following a police pursuit.

Shortly before 10.20am this morning (Wednesday, February 28) the driver of the vehicle was reported to have failed to stop for police on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and a pursuit was authorised.

The vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks near Streethouse station. Picture: Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver stopped the vehicle on the train tracks near the Whinney Lane level crossing a short time later.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested nearby and is currently in custody."