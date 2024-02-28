Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Streethouse station: Man arrested by police after vehicle left abandoned on Wakefield train crossing

A man has been arrested by police after a vehicle was left abandoned on a West Yorkshire train crossing.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 28th Feb 2024, 18:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks near Streethouse station following a police pursuit.

Shortly before 10.20am this morning (Wednesday, February 28) the driver of the vehicle was reported to have failed to stop for police on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and a pursuit was authorised.

The vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks near Streethouse station. Picture: GoogleThe vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks near Streethouse station. Picture: Google
The vehicle was abandoned on the train tracks near Streethouse station. Picture: Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver stopped the vehicle on the train tracks near the Whinney Lane level crossing a short time later.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested nearby and is currently in custody."

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The vehicle was removed from the train tracks by 10.55am and Network Rail was informed.

Related topics:Network RailWakefieldWest Yorkshire PoliceDoncaster Road