Devon Marshall was jailed for 18 months for threatening to stab a man during a robbery in Hyde Park.

Devon Marshall was jailed after a judge at Leeds Crown Could said he did not believe the 23-year-old would comply with a community punishment.

Judge Simon Batiste said: "It is clear that he blames everyone else for the problems that he appears to have and his ability to cooperate is limited."

Phillip Standfast, prosecuting, said Marshall carried out the robbery on May 5 last year near to a Sainsbury's store in Hyde Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall asked the victim for some money as he was entering the store but the man said he did not have any.

On his way out he was approached by Marshall who accused him of disrespecting him as he had seen him withdraw money from a cash machine.

Marshall followed the man onto Thornville Terrace and said: "You are going to give me all the money you have got or I will stab you."

Read more: Unlicensed Leeds driver reached 100mph and tried to ram police car before crashing into fence

The victim handed over £10.

Marshall told the man he felt stupid for threatening him but he was told to keep the money.

The incident was reported to the police and officers traced Marshall to another Sainsbury's store in Hyde Park.

He ran off but dropped a rucksack which contained clothing matching a description given by the robbery victim.

The defendant was arrested after being found hiding behind a sofa at a property where he had been staying at the time.

Marshall, of The Heights, Bramley, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said Marshall was homeless and was using drugs at the time of the offence.

Ms Whitehead said Marshall accepted that he must face a prison sentence for what he had done.

Sentencing Marshall to 18 months, Judge Batiste said: "This was an unpleasant robbery where you threatened someone going about their day-to-day business.

"You clearly saw he had the money and as you were homeless you decided that you were going to rob him.