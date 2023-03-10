Street brawlers attacked residents in Morley in “disgraceful” bout of violence

Luke Brook and Conner Harrison went to the address on Shire Road to confront a male on the evening of August 6, 2020. Attempting to speak to the male’s mother, another man came out of the property and told them to leave.

He was described at Leeds Crown Court this week as being “heavy handed” with the defendants, and he was then punched several times and knocked to the floor. He also took three kicks to the head and blacked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage of the incident from a nearby property was played to the court. A neighbour tried to intervene with the defendants “turning on him”, prosecutor Robert Galley said. He was headbutted and knocked to the ground and kicked and punched, as was a third man who tried to quell the trouble.

The incident happened outside homes on Shire Road in Morley. (Google Maps)

Brook, age 32, of Garnet Terrace, Beeston, admitted two counts of ABH and one of common assault. Harrison, age 23, of the same address, admitted three counts of ABH.

Little mitigation was offered by either defendant’s barrister after Judge Geoffrey Marson KC said he would not lock them up for the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “What a disgraceful incident this was and it went far too far. Although it was a short incident there was some significant violence and injuries.”