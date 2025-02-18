Street brawl involving a knife and bat erupted outside Leeds pub over Facebook posts
The scrap took place outside the Royal Park in Burley , involved four men and stemmed from comments made on Facebook.
At the heart of the dispute was Osama Abowafa and Islam Elabd, who both appeared at Leeds Crown Court where they admitted a charge of affray.
The incident took place on the evening of June 3, 2020 - but the case was delayed partly due to Abowafa’s persistent denials.
He only changed his plea to guilty last month. Elabd admitted his guilt earlier in the proceedings.
Prosecutor Frances Pencheon said that anger arose after Abowafa had sent “inappropriate” messages to Elabd’s wife on Facebook.
CCTV footage of the meeting from around 10.30pm that night was played to the court.
It showed Abowafa walk towards three other men waiting by a car. But then Elabd quickly opened the boot and pulled out a large chunk of wood and began swinging it around.
Abowafa, 29, is then seen pulling a knife from his waistband and using the handle to lash out.
The skirmish lasted around four minutes with 39-year-old Elabd requiring treatment at Leeds General Infirmary having suffered lacerations to his head.
One of the other males suffered a minor brain injury.
Neither defendant has previous convictions.
Mitigating for Abowafa, Shannon Woodley said significant time had passed since the violence and he had stayed out of trouble.
She said he “expressed remorse” and was now receiving treatment for a psychotic illness.
For Elabd, Richard Holland said there was an element of provocation by Abowafa. He said he showed “clear remorse” and was aware he “made a bad choice that night”.
Judge Howard Crowson acknowledged both had stayed out of trouble since.
He gave Abowafa, of Alexandra Grove, Hyde Park, a 15-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, 20 rehabilitation days and four-month curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.
Due to his earlier guilty plea, Elabd, of Leicester House, Woodhouse was given a 12-month community order and a two-month curfew order from 7pm to 7am.