Hundreds of snatch thefts are reported a day 🚨

Mobile phones are a “prime target” for street thefts.

Figures show an estimated 78,000 have fallen victim to snatch theft in the last year alone.

Experts sound the alarm on red flags to watch for when buying a second-hand phone.

An epidemic of thefts is running rampant on the streets of Britain. Figures from the government show that an estimated 78,000 people have fallen victim to phone or bag snatching in the past year alone.

Fueled by the growing demand for second-hand smartphones, an estimated 200 snatch thefts now occur daily across England and Wales, with mobile phones being a prime target and accounting for 36% of all "theft from the person" offences, musicMagpie reports . The online retailer is sounding the alarm on the risks of purchasing stolen phones and are urging consumers to be aware of the red flags when buying second-hand devices.

Jon Miller, chief commercial officer, explains: “Phone theft is on the rise, causing increased distress and anxiety for the UK public. As the market for stolen devices grows, more people are understandably worried about whether the second-hand phone they're purchasing could be stolen. Recognising the warning signs of a stolen phone is crucial in helping consumers avoid this risk."

Signs to watch if someone is trying to sell you a stolen phone. Photo: OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1/ Unsplash Licence | OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1/ Unsplash Licence

It comes as we launch a new campaign amid an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour that we're calling ' silent crime '.

But what are the red flags that someone is trying to sell you a stolen phone? Here’s all you need to know:

Low price

As the old adage goes, if something looks too good to be true it probably is. Mr Miller warns that if you spot a phone on sale for an unusually low price, it is often a “major red flag”.

He adds: “If a phone has been stolen, the seller or thief will likely offer it at a significantly reduced price to ensure a quick sale and fast profits. While it might seem like a good deal at first glance, prices that starkly differ compared to the market value should raise suspicions.

“People selling stolen goods will usually try and offload them quickly to avoid detection, so it’s important to recognise that if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is."

No packaging or accessories

When you buy a second-hand phone from a trusted retailer, like musicMagpie, it will more likely than not come with the expected accessories - charging cable being the prominent one - and come in some form of packaging. So if someone is selling just the phone, nothing else, that should be a red flag, according to musicMagpie.

Mr Miller said: “While it's not uncommon for second-hand phones to be sold without their original packaging, this could indicate the phone was stolen, especially if combined with other red flags.”

The seller won’t share the phone’s IMEI number

The musicMagpie expert adds: “All phones have an International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, a 15-digit number which helps identify the phone. IMEIs are the best way to trace a phone’s history.

“To ensure that a phone hasn’t been stolen, simply ask the seller for the IMEI and run it through a reliable phone check service. This will provide you with essential information about the phone's background, including whether it has been reported stolen, lost, or blacklisted.

“If the seller refuses to provide the IMEI, this raises significant red flags. Consider reporting the seller and explaining your reasoning.”

What to do if you think you’ve bought a stolen second-hand phone?

If you suspect that you have purchased a stolen phone, inform the police as soon as possible, Mr Miller advises. He adds: “It is essential not to keep the item or attempt to return it to the seller yourself, as this could be considered 'handling stolen goods,' which can have legal implications.”

Additionally, once the original owner reports the IMEI number to the police, the phone will be unusable, losing its value. The musicMagpie expert explains: “As per Citizens Advice, you should request a refund from the seller by providing them with the crime reference number, confirming that the police have verified the item as stolen. If the seller refuses to co-operate, contact your bank to initiate a dispute resolution process. This can help you recover your funds.”

What protection do you have when buying from a reputable seller?

If you are buying second-hand tech from a reputable seller it can save you from the stress of realising you have accidentally bought a stolen phone. For instance, musicMagpie thoroughly checks the IMEI numbers of all devices they receive to ensure that none are stolen or blacklisted.

Mr Miller continues: “If a seller attempts to sell a device that has been reported stolen, musicMagpie will also promptly report it to law enforcement. The thorough vetting processes that reputable sellers offer ensures safety and reliability when buying second-hand tech, saving customers time, stress, and money.”

